Last week, enemy used 1,535 drones to attack civilians and civilian infrastructure in Kherson region. INFOGRAPHICS
The enemy continues to organise a "drone safari" in the Kherson region. Over the past week, Russians used 1,535 drones to attack civilians and civilian infrastructure in the region, 851 of them within the Kherson community.
The defence forces managed to destroy 1186 Russian drones, Censor.NET reports.
