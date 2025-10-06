ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11867 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of the Kherson region Drone attacks on Kherson
101 0

Last week, enemy used 1,535 drones to attack civilians and civilian infrastructure in Kherson region. INFOGRAPHICS

The enemy continues to organise a "drone safari" in the Kherson region. Over the past week, Russians used 1,535 drones to attack civilians and civilian infrastructure in the region, 851 of them within the Kherson community.

The defence forces managed to destroy 1186 Russian drones, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Forty bodies of eliminated occupiers lie along path on outskirts of Novotoretske. VIDEO 18+

Kherson

Author: 

Russian Army (10171) shoot out (14986) Khersonska region (2368)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 