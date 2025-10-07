Russians launched 629 strikes on Zaporizhzhia and region, one person wounded, houses and cars damaged. PHOTO

During the day, the occupiers struck 629 times at 16 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET informs.

Russian troops carried out 13 air strikes on Zaporizhzhia, Prymorske, Lukianivske, Zaliznychne, Bilohiria and Poltavka.

409 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPVs) attacked Ternuvate, Plavni, Stepove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Poltavka and Preobrazhenka. 4 attacks from multiple rocket launchers hit Stepove and Poltavka. 203 artillery strikes were carried out on Plavni, Stepove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Charivne, Bilohiria and Poltavka.

A 20-year-old woman was wounded in an enemy attack on the regional centre. There were 49 reports of destruction of houses, apartments and cars.

