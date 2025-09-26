Day in Zaporizhzhia: occupiers carried out 516 strikes on 11 settlements. PHOTOS

Yesterday, on 25 September, Russian invaders attacked Tavriyske in Zaporizhzhia, Plavni in Vasylivskyi, as well as Gulyaypole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Chervone, Charivne, Bilohiria, Zaliznychne, and Novoandriivka in the Pohorivskyi districts. The attacks were carried out with MLRS, artillery, and UAVs of various modifications.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov and the regional police.

In total, the enemy launched 311 drones (mostly FPV), attacked 194 times with artillery and 5 times with aircraft, and used multiple launch rocket systems 6 times:

UAVs attacked Tavriyske, Plavni, Huliaypole, Shcherbaki, Novodanilovka, Mala Tokmachka, Krasne, Charivne, Bilohiria, and Novoandriivka;

Read more in our Telegram channel!

The enemy fired at the territories of Plavni, Mala Tokmachka, Chervone and Novoandriivka with multiple rocket launchers.

Russian troops carried out five air strikes on Gulyaypol, Zaliznychne and Mala Tokmachka.

artillery strikes were carried out on the territory of Plavni, Huliaypole, Chervone, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Charivne, and Bilohiria.

In total, police registered 28 reports of destruction of infrastructure. Outbuildings, private houses, and apartments of civilians were damaged.

Read more: Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia: eight people in serious and extremely serious condition in hospitals









