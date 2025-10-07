Night attack on Pryluky by Russian Federation: critical infrastructure facility damaged
The enemy attacked critical infrastructure in Pryluky on the morning of 7 October.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported to Suspilne by the head of the District Military Administration, Volodymyr Chernov.
"There has been an attack on critical infrastructure. As a result, part of the city is without power. The situation is under control. All necessary services are working at the site. There are no casualties," said the head of the DMA.
He also added that there are 56 "Points of Invincibility" operating in the Pryluky district.
According to local Telegram channels, at least four explosions were heard in the Pryluky district during the night: the enemy targeted an energy facility, leaving a number of settlements without electricity. Infrastructure enterprises were also hit.
