Consequences of morning enemy attack on Sumy: houses and trolleybus damaged. PHOTOS

On the morning of 7 October, Russian invaders attacked Sumy with drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the Regional Military Administration , Oleh Hryhorov.

The attack damaged windows in three 10-storey buildings and several non-residential buildings. There are also partial power outages.

In addition, a trolleybus travelling on route 10A was at the epicentre of the explosions, said acting mayor Artem Kobzar. As a result of the blast wave, 20 windows were smashed in the vehicle and the lining was damaged.

There were six passengers in the vehicle at the time of the explosion. One of them sustained light injuries from glass fragments, but refused medical assistance. The driver is in a state of severe stress.

The restoration of the trolleybus will take approximately two months.

