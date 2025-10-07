In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold their positions in Torske and Zarichne, despite continuous assaults by Russian infantry and foreign mercenaries.

this was reported on Army TV by Rostyslav Yashchyshyn, head of the communications department of the 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade.

In the brigade's area of responsibility, the enemy is actively using infantry, which significantly complicates holding positions.

A Russian man is walking down the road, an FPV drone flies towards him, and he just does nothing. Either he's ‘pumped up’ with something, or he doesn't care anymore, or he doesn't need anything in life anymore. Well, I mean, he does nothing at all, he just walks down the road with an automatic weapon and some kind of backpack. A drone flies at him. Well, okay, let it be," said the head of communications for the 63rd SMB.

Some enemy fighters surrender without a fight. For example, the day before, Ukrainian soldiers captured an Indian citizen who approached their positions, laid down his machine gun and raised his hands.

"The story is a bit banal — he was forced to sign a contract. We have already dealt with about five or six citizens of other countries who were captured by us. And how many were not, are lying in the basements of Toretsk or Zarichne, or somewhere in the landings around them. In other words, Russia is obviously facing a shortage of its own people," Yashchyshyn noted.

