"Crimea is Ukraine!" - OSCE President Sampietro

OSCE President Pere Juan Pons Sampietro spoke in the Verkhovna Rada, where he expressed support for Ukrainian refugees and stressed the need to release three representatives of the organization who are being illegally detained by Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

Pons Sampietro said that Spain, where he comes from, is actively helping Ukrainians fleeing the war. In particular, more than 40,000 Ukrainian children are currently attending Spanish schools.

During his speech, the OSCE president clearly stated that he recognizes Crimea exclusively as part of Ukraine: "Crimea is Ukraine!" he said from the parliamentary rostrum.

Pons Sampietro also called on Russia to immediately release three OSCE representatives who are being illegally detained and honored the memory of Ukrainian politician Andrii Parubii.

