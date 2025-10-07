Latvia extends partial closure of airspace near border with Russia and Belarus

Latvia has decided to extend restrictions in its airspace near the border with Belarus and Russia. These restrictions will be in effect during the evening and night hours.

This was reported by the Latvian Ministry of Defense, according to Censor.NET with reference to Hromadske.

As noted, the restrictions will be in effect from Wednesday, October 8, during the hours of darkness from 8:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. The Ministry of Defense did not specify the duration of the restrictions, but noted that they will remain in effect until "further decisions" are made.

Read more: Lukashenko on NATO’s readiness to shoot down Russian planes: "Response will be immediate"

The ministry also explained that the restrictions were introduced "taking into account incidents of airspace violations in other NATO countries."

As noted by Defense Minister Andris Spruds, these and subsequent decisions are related to the planning of NATO's Operation Eastern Guardian, as well as coordination with the other Baltic countries.