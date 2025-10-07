Release of three Ukrainian OSCE staff members from Russian captivity is our top priority, - Sampietro

The issue of releasing three Ukrainian citizens who worked in the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission from Russian captivity remains a priority.

This was stated by the President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, Pere Juan Pons Sampietro, according to Censor.NET, citing "I-U".

"I have no news... But, of course, I would like to reiterate that the return of these three employees is our top priority," he said.

Sampietro stressed that he reminds everyone of the need to release workers at every event and meeting, including at meetings of the OSCE Permanent Council.

"Three weeks ago, I already expressed the need to return these three employees. And as you probably know, the Russian Federation is present in the Permanent Council, and they had to hear that these three employees must return," said the OSCE PA President.

