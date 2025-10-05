OSCE condemns Russia’s massive attack on Ukraine: Russia must stop its war of aggression

The Finnish Presidency of the OSCE condemned Russia's massive attack on Ukraine on the night of Sunday, October 5.

The corresponding statement was published by the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to Censor.NET.

"Russia's latest missile and drone attacks on Ukraine have once again destroyed dozens of lives and civilian infrastructure. We strongly support Ukraine in its fight for sovereignty and freedom. Russia must end its aggressive war," the statement said.

Read more: Lithuanian Foreign Minister Budrys: "How many more Ukrainians have to die before Europe decisively stops importing Russian oil and gas?"

Massive attack by the Russian Federation on the night of October 5

We would like to remind you that on the night of October 5, 2025, Russian troops launched a combined strike on Ukrainian territory using strike UAVs and air-, sea-, and ground-based missiles.

According to preliminary data, as a result of a combined enemy strike with UAVs and cruise missiles in the Lviv region, a family of four was killed and six more were injured.

It is also known that as a result of enemy shelling in Zaporizhzhia, one person was killed and 10 were wounded.