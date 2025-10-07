101 combat engagements recorded along front, mostly in Pokrovsk and Southern Slobozhanskyi directions – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 4:00 p.m., 101 combat engagements have taken place along the front line.

Hostilities in the north

Today, border communities came under enemy artillery fire, including Yanzhulivka and Khrinivka in the Chernihiv region, as well as Novovasylivka and Nova Sloboda in the Sumy region.

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, three combat engagements have occurred since the start of the day. In addition, the enemy carried out 117 shelling attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including two using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, Ukraine’s Defense Forces have repelled 16 enemy attacks, while four more clashes are still ongoing. The enemy is attempting to advance in the areas of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Tykhe, Ambarne, Kamianka, Bolohivka, Zapadne, Krasne Pershe, and Dovhenke.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian forces launched three assaults on Ukrainian positions near Kupiansk and toward Petropavlivka and Novoplatonivka. One engagement is still ongoing.

Hostilities in Donbas region

In the Lyman direction, Russian forces attempted to break through Ukraine’s defenses five times near the settlements of Serednie, Shandryholove, and Novoselivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces are repelling two enemy assaults near Yampil and Serebrianka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct any offensive operations.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 12 assault attempts in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka. Fighting is still ongoing in one location.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 25 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions near the settlements of Nove Shakhove, Ivanivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolayivka, Orikhove, Dachne, Filiya, and toward Novopavlivka. The Defense Forces are holding the line, having already repelled 23 attacks, while two clashes are still underway.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attempted to breach Ukrainian defenses near the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Oleksandrohrad, Sichneve, Novoselivka, Novoheorhiivka, Sosnivka, Vorone, Novoheorhiivka, Kalynivske, and Novohryhorivka. Ukrainian troops repelled 11 enemy assaults, while two more attacks are ongoing.

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attempted to advance nine times near Poltavka and Malynivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled six enemy assaults near Plavni, Stepove, and toward Stepnohirsk and Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks, while another battle is still in progress.

