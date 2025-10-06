Explosives plant and oil transshipment facility hit in Russia and occupied Crimea – General Staff

: Ukrainian Defence Forces struck a number of enemy targets, including facilities on temporarily occupied Crimea.

This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Nizhny Novgorod region, Russia

On the night of October 6, infrastructure at the state-owned "Ya.M. Sverdlov Plant" in Dzerzhinsk was struck.

"The plant is one of Russia’s largest producers of explosive materials. It can fill almost all types of munitions — aviation and artillery shells, aerial bombs (including guided munitions), shaped-charge warheads for anti-tank guided missiles, engineer munitions, and warheads for air-defence missile systems. As part of industrial cooperation, it also fills warheads for standardized glide munitions used across services," the statement said.

Watch more: Strike on oil refinery in Nizhny Novgorod region: drones attacked Lukoil plant. VIDEO

Crimea.

Infrastructure at the Maritime Oil Terminal JSC (joint-stock company) in occupied Feodosia was struck.

The facility is a multifunctional technological complex for transshipping oil and oil products between rail tank cars, seagoing vessels and road transport. It is used to support the occupying Russian forces.

A large-scale fire was observed at the site.

Ukrainian defenders also struck an ammunition depot belonging to a logistics battalion of Russia’s 18th Combined Arms Army in occupied Crimea. The consequences of the strike are currently being clarified.

Read more on our Telegram channel