Strike on oil refinery in Nizhny Novgorod region: drones attacked Lukoil plant. VIDEO
On the night of 5 October 2025, numerous explosions occurred in the city of Kstovo in the Nizhny Novgorod region of the Russian Federation.
According to Censor.NET, citing Russian telegram channels, drones hit the Lukoil oil refinery in Kstovo.
Local residents recorded a series of powerful explosions and a large fire on the territory of the enterprise. The plant is one of the largest refineries in Russia.
The video was posted on social media.
