Drone attack on Tyumen Oil Refinery damages water supply system and distillation column – Russian media

On the evening of October 6, drones attacked the Tyumen Oil Refinery, damaging a distillation column and part of the water supply system.

This was reported by ASTRA, according to Censor.NET.

At least two UAVs struck the facility.

Formerly known as the Antipinsky Refinery, it was Russia’s largest independent oil refinery, with an annual capacity of 7.5 million tons.

Local authorities earlier claimed that "three UAVs were neutralized on the premises of the facility in Tyumen."

The refinery is located about 2,000 kilometers from Ukraine.

Drone attack on Tyumen oil refinery: what’s known so far

Earlier reports mentioned explosions in the Russian city of Tyumen.

