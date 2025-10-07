People cook outdoors amid power and gas outages in Shostka, Sumy region. PHOTOS

In the city of Shostka, Sumy region, local residents have been forced to cook outdoors — over open fires.

According to telegram channels, the city is partially without electricity and gas, Censor.NET reports.

Due to power and gas disruptions, residents are coming outside and setting up makeshift outdoor kitchens to prepare hot meals for their families.

Utilities are working to restore electricity and gas supplies. According to preliminary reports, repair crews are already fixing network damage caused by Russian shelling.







