UN finds Russia and North Korea guilty of GPS signal jamming in Europe

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has found Russia and North Korea responsible for disrupting GPS signals in European airspace.

Censor.NET reported this, citing AeroTime.

The resolution was adopted following ICAO’s triennial assembly in Montreal on 5 October. The document states that the actions of Russia and North Korea have a destabilizing effect on navigation systems. The organization called on both states to immediately cease interference and comply with their international obligations regarding navigation safety.

This marks one of the harshest rebukes ICAO has ever issued to states involved in disrupting the operation of the global satellite navigation system.

Earlier, Estonia, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, and Sweden conducted a joint investigation confirming that between January and April 2025, more than 122,000 flights over Northern Europe experienced GPS disruptions originating from Russian territory — specifically from Kaliningrad, St. Petersburg, Smolensk, and Rostov.

