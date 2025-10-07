Train with military cargo derailed in Leningrad region of Russia - media

This morning, on the Stroganovo-Mshinskaya railway section in the Leningrad region of the Russian Federation, unknown partisans blew up the tracks, causing a locomotive and carriages carrying military cargo to derail.

According to Censor.NET, citing a reference to Ukrinform, this was reported by sources in the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense.

As a result, train traffic between St. Petersburg and Pskov was paralyzed.

The railway reported that train traffic on the Stroganovo-Mshinskaya section has been suspended due to "technical reasons," with freight and passenger trains being rerouted with delays of several hours.

Special services are working at the scene of the incident. There are no photos or videos available, as the internet has been completely shut down in the area of the incident.

Watch more: Explosions and fires in Belgorod after missile attack - city is without power. VIDEO