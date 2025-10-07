Explosions and fires in Belgorod after missile attack - city is without power. VIDEO

Russian Belgorod was attacked by missiles on the night of 7 October. This was reported by Exilenova+.

Public media reports that amid the missile threat, powerful explosions were heard in the city, Censor.NET informs.

Telegram channels also spread information that HIMARS missiles may have hit the city.

After the explosions, fires broke out in Belgorod and the power went out.

Earlier we wrote that drones had attacked an oil refinery in Tyumen, Russia. The footage posted online shows the destruction on the territory of the local refinery.