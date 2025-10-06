Drones attacked oil refinery in Tyumen, Russia: explosions were heard and destruction was reported. VIDEO&PHOTOS
On Monday, October 6, drones attacked the Tyumen oil refinery in Russia. Damage to the facility was recorded.
This was reported by Russian telegram channels, Censor.NET reports.
The authorities of the Tyumen region of the Russian Federation announced the "neutralisation" of three drones on the territory of the enterprise. They say they allegedly prevented explosions and fires.
Viewer discretion: the video contains strong language.
At the same time, local Telegram channels are circulating footage showing a large number of fire engines heading to the site. Additional videos posted online show damage on the refinery grounds.
Residents of Tyumen also reported two explosions.
