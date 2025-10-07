Erdogan to Putin: Dialogue must be intensified to establish peace between Russia and Ukraine

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The parties discussed, in particular, the end of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

This was stated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a telephone conversation with Kremlin leader Putin, according to Ukrinform, citing the Communications Directorate of the Turkish President's Administration.

"It is necessary to intensify dialogue and diplomatic efforts to end the war between Ukraine and Russia with a just and lasting peace. Turkey will continue to work towards achieving peace," Erdogan told the Russian dictator.

The Turkish leader informed Putin that Turkey is also making efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid to the region.

During the telephone conversation, bilateral relations between Turkey and Russia, regional and global issues were discussed.

