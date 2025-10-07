Ukrainian Armed Forces are adapting to seize initiative at frontline as much as possible - Land Forces

Despite all the pressure from the enemy, Ukrainian defenders are adapting both their tactics and strategy in order to seize the initiative on the front line as much as possible.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated on Espreso TV by Ivan Tymochko, chairman of the Reserve Forces Council of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"We are now talking about the systematic nature of the liberated territories, because this is not, say, a coincidence or an exception, and in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Kharkiv regions, there are territories where the Armed Forces have already liberated from the enemy. I am talking about the tactical level. A village is a tactical level," he said.

Tymochko emphasized that the maximum momentum of the enemy's offensive is fading everywhere.

"This does not mean that it will instantly disappear, but they cannot increase their offensive potential at the moment. Even if we are talking about a liberated village in the Dnipropetrovsk region and the enemy has been taken prisoner, we must not forget that in the Dobropillia direction, for example, the advance that the enemy made at one time is now divided into several groups of enemy troops that are either operationally surrounded or even completely surrounded, meaning that there is also a mop-up operation underway there, and the territories are being liberated," he explained.

The Ground Forces noted that the enemy is also trying to seize the initiative and concentrate its forces in order to achieve the best possible result.

"This is currently the situation across the entire front line, and without exaggeration, we can say that despite all the pressure from the enemy, the Armed Forces are adapting both their tactics and strategy in order to seize the initiative as much as possible. Of course, there is still a lot of work to be done, and many challenges to be overcome," said the head of the Reservists Council.

Tymochko suggested that one of the reasons why this became possible was the transition to a block system.