No increase in gas prices for residential consumers this winter – Zelensky. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address to Ukrainians at the end of the 1322nd day of the war with Russia.

The video was published by the presidential press service, Censor.NET reports.

"I also spoke today with Ukraine’s Prime Minister, Yulia Svyrydenko. Yesterday, at the SCiC HQ (Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief)meeting, we decided to allocate additional funding and equipment to the regions that need it, primarily our frontline and border regions. This work is already underway.

We will also maintain a fixed gas price for residential consumers for this winter, and there will be no gas price increases. It’s also time to fully plan how teachers’ salaries and other social measures will rise next year. What has already been approved must be reflected in the state budget and in the government’s specific actions. The resources for this are available.

I also expect more detailed and substantive work from our government officials with our people who lost their homes due to the war and were forced to relocate. We need more tangible mechanisms of government support for internally displaced persons. A report on these issues will be presented soon," Zelenskyy said.

