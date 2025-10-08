ENG
3 219 10

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,118,370 people (+1,010 per day), 11,240 tanks, 33,519 artillery systems, 23,324 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Destruction of Russian equipment

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1,118,370 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 24 February 2022 to 8 October 2025 are estimated at:

personnel - about 1,118,370 (+1,010) people

tanks - 11,240 (+2) units

armoured combat vehicles - 23,324 (+5) units

artillery systems - 33,519 (+26) units

MLRS - 1,517 (+1) units

air defence systems - 1,225 (+1) units

aircraft - 427 (+0) units

helicopters - 346 (+0)

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 67,965 (+401)

cruise missiles - 3,841 (+0)

ships/boats - 28 (+0)

submarines - 1 (+0)

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 63,650 (+75)

special equipment - 3,973 (+0)

Watch more: Destruction of "Solntsepyok" launcher: National Guard disables Russia’s costly weapon system. VIDEO

За добу знищено понад тисячу рашистів

"The data is being clarified," the General Staff added.

