National Guard soldiers are destroying enemy equipment and personnel every day in key sectors of the front.

According to Censor.NET, in September, National Guard units destroyed or damaged 29 tanks, 37 armored vehicles, 418 artillery systems, 677 vehicles, and 68 ammunition and fuel depots.

Along with the September report, the soldiers released a video showing the destruction of a TOS-1A Solntsepyok thermobaric system, worth around $15 million, by strike UAVs of the 27th Pechersk Brigade of the National Guard in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

Overall, the Guards struck more than 2,600 concentrations of enemy personnel and captured 28 Russian soldiers.

