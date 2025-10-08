Russia has intensified information attacks against the United States, using artificial intelligence and a large-scale disinformation ecosystem.

According to the American company NewsGuard, which analyzes information sources by level of reliability, it is the Kremlin that is behind most attempts to influence American society through disinformation, deepfakes, fake websites, and social networks, Censor.NET reports with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Russia has built a network of disinformation platforms known as Pravda, which the Center has also reported on previously. Currently, this network includes more than 150 sites in 49 countries, and in just one year they have distributed more than 3.6 million materials with Kremlin narratives. These resources systematically attack American media, calling them "fake" or "propaganda".

Such resources deliberately "pollute" Internet search engines and artificial intelligence models with disinformation materials. Because of this, AI algorithms begin to reproduce Kremlin messages, misleading users.

"In this way, Russia is trying to attack democratic societies from within, undermining citizens' trust in their own state. The Kremlin is turning the digital space and artificial intelligence technologies into a powerful tool for strategic influence, creating a threat to security and democratic processes," the Center added.

