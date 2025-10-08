EU pressures Belgium over blocking plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine, - FT

Belgium is under increasing pressure from the EU to allow frozen Russian assets to be used to provide a "reparations loan" to Ukraine.

This is reported by the Financial Times, Censor.NET reports.

The issue concerns around €190 billion in Russian sovereign assets held in the Belgian depository Euroclear. Prime Minister Bart de Wever has insisted that the other 26 EU countries take on the legal and financial risks associated with providing a loan to Ukraine.

Brussels' position has angered EU partners, who have stressed the need for solidarity. The European Commission has already tried to allay concerns by explaining that the loan will not lead to asset confiscation and does not pose significant risks for Belgium.

The EU is seeking to agree on a decision by December so that the first payments to Ukraine can begin in the second quarter of 2026.

