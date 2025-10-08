Russia and India begin joint military exercises - Reuters

Russia and India have begun joint military exercises "Indra 2025" in the northwestern Indian state of Rajasthan.

This was reported by Reuters, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the exercises will last until October 15. The maneuvers are taking place at the Mahajan training ground and include training in "fighting terrorism". According to the Russian military, their goal is to "improve the coordination of units" of the two countries and "increase operational interoperability".

The participants are also practicing tactics of anti-terrorist operations and exchanging experience in conducting modern combat operations.

It was previously reported that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin plans to visit India to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Read more on our Telegram channel