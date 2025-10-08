Fico: EU ban on Russian nuclear fuel is "biggest danger" for Europe

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that the EU ban on the supply of Russian nuclear fuel would pose "the greatest danger" and a direct threat to Europe's energy security.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Euractiv.

According to him, Slovakia, like Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Finland and Hungary, is still dependent on Russian nuclear fuel, since most of its reactors are built using Soviet technology.

Fico also reported that in September, Bratislava signed an agreement with the United States on cooperation in the nuclear sector, which provides for the construction of a new power unit at the Jaslovské Bohunice nuclear power plant.

He called the REPowerEU plan "complete nonsense" and said that Slovakia "will never agree" to a complete ban on Russian gas imports.

Read more on our Telegram channel