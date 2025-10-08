EU approves new free trade agreement with Ukraine: approval expected on October 13

The ambassadors of the European Union have agreed on a new version of the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA) agreement between the EU and Ukraine, which is to replace the "trade visa-free regime" that expired in June 2025.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to "EP".

Final approval of the agreement is expected on October 13 at a meeting of the EU Council on Justice and Home Affairs.

After the document is approved by the ministers of EU member states, the DCFTA agreement will be ratified within the framework of the Association Committee between Ukraine and the European Union in its trade configuration. This will happen after the Ukrainian side also approves its position.

Once all procedures have been completed, the new rules for trade between Ukraine and the EU will come into force.

