Over 23 million Ukrainians already use Diia

Diia is a platform offering over 70 digital services and 33 digital documents accessible via smartphone. More than 23 million Ukrainians are already using it. Recently, the world’s first AI assistant integrated into a government portal was presented.

As reported by Censor.NET, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced this.

"We continue to develop digital services that make Ukrainians’ lives easier and ensure interaction with the state is as convenient and transparent as possible," he emphasized.

Results over five years

Over the past five years, the most in-demand public services have been digitized, and numerous innovative projects launched. Most recently, the world’s first AI assistant capable of providing government services was introduced on the Diia portal. Another major focus is the integration of artificial intelligence into all government processes.

Read more: Four companies to invest more than $100 million in Ukrainian defense technologies: Brave1 Defense Tech Valley 2025 results

70+ services and 33 digital documents

With Diia, you can access over 70 services and 33 digital documents in just a few clicks. The next step is more than 100 new services.

"Diia is the new normal for Ukrainians — every service is designed with you in mind," Fedorov concluded.

Read more: Ukraine is ready to buy all interceptor drones that will be manufactured this year, - Fedorov