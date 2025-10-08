ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8821 visitors online
News Appointment of Constitutional Court judges
1 039 10

Rada failed to appoint two judges to Constitutional Court

Constitutional Court

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine did not support any of the four candidates for the positions of judges of the Constitutional Court under its quota.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

None of the candidates recommended by the advisory group of experts received the necessary 226 votes of people's deputies.

In this regard, a new competitive selection of candidates for the Constitutional Court will be announced.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Author: 

VR (2028) Constitutional Court (90)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 