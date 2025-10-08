Rada failed to appoint two judges to Constitutional Court

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine did not support any of the four candidates for the positions of judges of the Constitutional Court under its quota.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

None of the candidates recommended by the advisory group of experts received the necessary 226 votes of people's deputies.

In this regard, a new competitive selection of candidates for the Constitutional Court will be announced.

