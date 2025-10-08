Rada plans to introduce position of Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy

The parliamentary faction Servant of the People has endorsed acting Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna as candidate for the position of Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy and Minister of Culture of Ukraine.

Member of Parliament Yevheniia Kravchuk announced this, Censor.NET reports.

According to her, Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko is expected to soon submit the official nomination to the Verkhovna Rada.

"We expect the vote to take place during the next plenary week, after approval by the Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy, which I have no doubt will happen," Kravchuk noted.

Read more on our Telegram channel