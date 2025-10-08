107 combat engagements recorded on front line, most of them in Pokrovsk and Oleksandrivka directions – General Staff

As of 4:00 p.m. on October 8, a total of 107 combat engagements have taken place along the front line.

Hostilities in the north

Today, the communities of Prohres, Studenok, and Stara Huta in Sumy region, as well as Khrinivka, Yasna Poliana, and Mykhalchyna Sloboda in Chernihiv region, came under enemy artillery and mortar fire.

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian forces repelled four enemy attacks, while two more clashes are ongoing. Russian aircraft carried out seven airstrikes, dropping twenty guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy launched 101 attacks on Ukrainian positions and populated areas, including one strike using multiple launch rocket systems.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled 15 enemy attacks near Vovchansk, Zapadne, Dovhenke, toward Kolodiazne, Kutkivka, Odradne, Dvorichanske, and Lyptsi.

In the Kupiansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled two out of four enemy attacks near Kupiansk and toward Kurylivka. Fighting is still ongoing.

Hostilities in Donbas region

In the Lyman direction, Russian invasion forces launched five attacks on Ukrainian positions near Novomykhailivka, Shandryholove, and Derylove, with one engagement still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, Russian troops attempted five assaults on Ukrainian positions near Yampil and Hryhorivka. The Defense Forces successfully repelled all enemy attacks.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy has not carried out any offensive actions since the beginning of the day.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy attempted seven breakthroughs near Rusyn Yar, Shcherbynivka, and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian occupiers have launched 25 attempts since the start of the day to push Ukrainian forces from their positions near the settlements of Zatyshok, Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Razine, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Dachne, and Muravka, as well as toward Pokrovsk and Filiia. The Defense Forces are holding the line and have already repelled twenty-one attacks.

Бойові дії на півдні

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight enemy assault attempts, while nine more engagements are still ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance near the settlements of Filiia, Sichneve, Komyshuvakha, Vorone, Oleksiivka, Novomykolaivka, Novohrhorivka, Poltavka, and Malynivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy launched an airstrike on the settlement of Bilohiria.

In the Orikhiv direction, five combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day as the occupiers attempted to advance near Stepove and toward Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy has not conducted any offensive actions.

