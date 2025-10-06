172 combat engagements reported on front, 49 of them in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

As of 10:00 p.m., there have been 172 combat engagements on the front since the start of the day.

Russian forces today carried out one missile strike and 31 airstrikes, launching one missile and dropping 65 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they deployed 3,382 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,971 attacks on Ukrainian positions and populated areas.

Hostilities in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian troops repelled four enemy assault attempts. In addition, the enemy carried out five airstrikes, dropping 15 guided bombs, and conducted 129 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian forces and populated areas, including four strikes from multiple launch rocket systems.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy launched 19 assaults on Ukrainian positions near Vovchanski Khutory, Kamyanka, Stroivka, and toward Boholivka, Kolodiazne, and Odradne. Eight combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the aggressor carried out offensive actions near the settlements of Kupiansk and Redkivka, as well as toward Pishchane, Petropavlivka, and Bohuslavka. Ukrainian defenders repelled five enemy attacks, while six engagements are still underway.

Hostilities in Donbas region

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked Defense Forces positions five times near the settlements of Ridkodub, Myrne, Torske, and Shandryholove but were repelled.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian forces repelled 16 enemy attacks near Hryhorivka and toward Dronivka and Yampol, with one engagement still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one combat engagement was recorded, as the enemy attempted to advance toward the settlement of Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, Russian forces launched 19 assaults on Ukrainian positions near Rusyn Yar, Katerynivka, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, and Poltavka. The Defense Forces successfully stopped the enemy’s advance.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the occupiers attempted to advance on Ukrainian positions 49 times since the beginning of the day. The enemy attacked near Nykonorivka, Mayak, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Razine, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Orikhove, Filiia, and toward Novopavlivka and Volodymyrivka. Two engagements are still ongoing.

According to preliminary data, 150 occupiers were neutralized in this area today, including 111 killed. Ukrainian troops also destroyed an artillery system, two vehicles, and seven UAVs, as well as struck two guns, a tank, two additional vehicles, a UAV control post, and 11 enemy personnel shelters.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy made 22 attempts to break through Ukrainian defenses near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Yalta, Piddubne, Voskresenka, Sichneve, Sosnivka, Vorone, and Novohrhorivka. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

Hostilities in the south

In the Hulyaipole direction, the enemy made eight attempts to advance near Poltavka but was repelled.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy attacks near Stepove and Kamyanske.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the occupiers made one unsuccessful attempt to improve their positions.

