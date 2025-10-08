"Reserve+" app to be down overnight on October 9 due to maintenance – Ministry of Defense

Scheduled maintenance will take place in the "Oberih" registry on October 9 from 00:00 to 06:00 a.m.. During this time, users of the "Reserve+" app will temporarily be unable to access services or update their documents.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"To ensure your digital military registration document is always accessible, please download the PDF version in advance. To do so, tap the three dots on the main screen of the app and select ‘Download PDF,’" the statement reads.

It is noted that the maintenance will be completed by 06:00, after which all services will resume normal operation.