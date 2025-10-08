Defense Ministry approves NUMO GRS for use, capable of carrying up to 300 kg of cargo

Drone Industry

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense has codified and approved for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine the multi-purpose ground robotic system (GRS) NUMO, developed by the company Tankove Biuro.

This was stated in the company’s press release, Censor.NET reports.

NUMO is a tracked, modular platform designed for frontline logistics and combat tasks. Robot can carry up to 300 kg of payload (gross weight with payload up to 620 kg), has a range of up to 25 km in the base configuration (up to 40 km with additional batteries), a top speed of about 7 km/h, and 235 mm of ground clearance. Deployment time does not exceed 10 minutes.

The platform can be fitted with a turret, a relay-mast, mine-clearing rollers, or a concertina-wire spool; up to six communications systems can be integrated on NUMO (Wi-Fi up to 1.5 km as standard; DTC, Silvus, Starlink, LTE, SineLink — optional). NUMO serves as the base for the Droid TW recon-strike solution with a weapons module for KT-7.62 (PKT) machine guns or the M2 Browning 12.7; the TW-12.7 variant is already in service with 30 brigades along the frontline.

"UGVs partially replace humans on the battlefield: they deliver supplies, enable evacuation, and operate where the risk is too high. NUMO is already being used successfully by the military on missions, and its codification confirms the system’s readiness and practical value," said Tankove Biuro director Nazar Pryimak.

The company says it plans to codify several more developments by the end of the year.

