Ukrainian laser training system for grenade launcher crews approved for use – Ministry of Defense. PHOTO

A domestic laser training system for preparing grenade launcher operators has been approved for use.

According to Censor.NET citing the Ministry of Defense, this was reported by the Main Directorate for Lifecycle Support of Armaments and Military Equipment.

The laser training system is a modern tool for training grenade launcher crews for firing the RPG-7.

The device is designed as a simulated projectile that attaches to the grenade launcher. The effective range of hitting simulated targets with the trainer matches the firing range of the RPG-7.

Read more: Ministry of Defence codifies domestic UF training kit. PHOTO

The Ministry of Defense explained that the simulator allows trainees to practice firing preparation, aiming, shooting, and observing safety measures during firing. The trainer features a reactive jet impact simulation.

The device also supports interaction with other types of trainers, enabling integration into comprehensive training solutions.

See more: Tracked logistic robot "Liutik" will strengthen capabilities of our defenders – Ministry of Defense. PHOTO