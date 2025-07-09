Ministry of Defence codifies domestic UF training kit. PHOTO

The Ministry of Defence has codified and approved for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine the UF training kit.

According to Censor.NET citing the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, this was announced by the Main Directorate for Lifecycle Support of Arms and Military Equipment.

The training kit was developed by a Ukrainian enterprise, taking into account the experience and specific features of practical training for our defenders. It enables full-scale dynamic training of personnel’s practical actions under various tactical scenarios.

Read more: Simplified procedure for returning from AWOL will remain in effect until 30 August, - Ministry of Defence

Use of the training kit

The kit’s components are mounted on the equipment and weapons of the service member undergoing training.

The UF system does not require the use of ammunition.

The kit’s battery charge lasts for over 12 hours of continuous operation.

It can be used under harsh weather conditions, featuring moisture and dust protection rated at IP65.

The maximum range of a simulated "shot" using the kit’s equipment exceeds 1 km.

We remind arms and military equipment manufacturers that useful information regarding the codification procedure for new samples of weapons and military equipment can be found here.

Photos provided by the manufacturer.