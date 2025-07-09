Simplified procedure for returning from AWOL will remain in effect until 30 August, - Ministry of Defence

Military personnel who left for the AWOL before 10 May 2025 have the opportunity to return to the Defence Forces under a simplified procedure until 30 August.

This was stated by Deputy Minister of Defence Kateryna Chernohorenko during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"As of now, the military personnel who left the Armed Forces before 10 May 2025 can return to service under a simplified procedure until 30 August 2025. I appeal to all servicemen who intend to return from the AWOL and would like to ask and pay attention to these deadlines... Let's just say that I encourage you to use the functionality of the report on returning from the AWOL.

The process is completely online, it is fast, you do not need to have an Army ID of the commander. It's an absolutely simple process," she explained.

Read more: Poll on electronic reports launched in "Army+" – Ministry of Defense

According to the deputy minister, within 24 hours of submitting a report, a serviceman must contact the Military Law Enforcement Service. If this requirement is not met, the document will be cancelled and the report will have to be resubmitted.

Within 72 hours after the report is registered, the soldier's salary and social guarantees are resumed, which means, according to her, "reintegration" into the Defence Forces takes place.

Chernohorenko said that since the launch of the "Army+" app in August 2024, about 4,000 reports for return to service have been submitted, of which about 60% have already been successfully processed - the military have resumed service in units.

Read more: Six new electronic reports have appeared in Army+. VIDEO