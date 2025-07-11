Tracked logistic robot "Liutik" will strengthen capabilities of our defenders – Ministry of Defense. PHOTO

The Ministry of Defense has codified and approved the ground robotic system "Liutik" for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, this was reported by the Main Directorate for Life Cycle Support of Arms and Military Equipment.

Developed by the Ukrainian enterprise "Liutik," the system features compact dimensions: it can be transported on a vehicle trailer or even in the bed of a military pickup or minibus.

Characteristics of the "Liutik" robotic system

Despite its compact size, it can carry up to a quarter of a ton of cargo. The robotic platform has a sealed body, protected from dust and moisture.

Ground robotic system can operate within a wide range of ambient temperatures.

The electric motor’s traction force and the ground robot’s tracked chassis allow it to move through rough terrain, swamps, sandy embankments, and to overcome shallow ditches and low vertical obstacles.

The compact Liutik can perform a wide range of tasks.

In particular, logistics: transporting cargo, personnel, evacuating the wounded, etc.

At the same time, it can also be used as a mobile platform for combat modules.



Photos provided by the manufacturer