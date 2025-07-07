Nearly 30 Ukrainian ground robotic complexes approved for use since start of year – Ministry of Defense. PHOTO

During the first six months of 2025, nearly thirty new models of Ukrainian-made ground robotic complexes (GRC) and remotely controlled combat modules were codified and approved for deployment in the armed forces, which is one-third more than last year.

According to the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, this was announced by Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine Valeriy Churkin.

"We are actively developing robotic platforms and integrating them into the combat formations of the forces. This strengthens the capabilities of our units and genuinely saves the lives of our soldiers. On the frontline, robots are already successfully performing many tasks," Churkin said.

According to him, these are versatile ground multifunctional platforms from Ukrainian arms manufacturers, capable of performing a wide range of tasks: evacuating the wounded, enemy surveillance, fire support for our units’ operations, logistics tasks, engineering work such as laying or clearing mines, and more.

It is noted that domestic GRCs mostly have modular configurations, allowing adaptation to specific mission requirements.

