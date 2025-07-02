Over 120 new models of weapons and military equipment codified by Ministry of Defense in June

Last month, the Ministry of Defense codified and authorized more than 120 new models of weapons and military equipment. More than a hundred of them are of domestic production.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Main Directorate for Life Cycle Support of Arms and Military Equipment.

The list of codified weapons and military equipment samples in June includes the most:

unmanned aerial systems of various types and purposes (about 50),

engineering means,

ammunition (most for UAVs),

ground robotic systems (over 10).

All of these models of weapons and military equipment are of domestic production.

"There has been a noticeable progress in the number of new models of fiber-optic controlled UAVs approved for use in the Defense Forces this year. Since the beginning of the year, more than 70 samples have been approved," the statement said.

The pace of development and production of innovative weapons by Ukrainian manufacturers is high. This is confirmed by the statistics on the number of weapons samples approved for use since the beginning of 2025 - more than 600. For comparison, last year, more than 300 domestic new weapons were codified in the first half of the year.

In the first half of the year, the UAV arsenal was replenished with more than 270 new models. This is almost three times more than in the same period last year. Also, 8 domestic models of armored vehicles and combat modules for them, more than 60 new electronic warfare/earth warfare systems were codified. In addition, over 6 months of this year, almost 30 new engineering means for various purposes and more than three dozen ground robotic systems have been codified.

We would like to remind manufacturers of weapons and military equipment that useful information on the procedure for codification of new models of weapons and military equipment is available here.

Photo from the archive of the MOD website