Large-scale fire in Pryluky after drone strike on oil depot. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the morning of 8 October, an attack drone attacked an oil depot in Pryluky, Chernihiv region, and a fire broke out.

"This morning, Russian troops struck again at an infrastructure facility in the Pryluky district of Chernihiv region," the statement said.

A large-scale fire broke out as a result of the hit. Rescuers are extinguishing the fire.

Robotic equipment is also being used to extinguish the fire, which allows them to act quickly, efficiently and safely.

As a reminder, over the past 24 hours, Russian forces carried out 50 attacks on Chernihiv region, most of them using FPV drones. Twenty-three settlements across seven communities came under fire. In Pryluky, a strike drone targeted an oil depot, causing a fire.