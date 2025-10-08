Large-scale fire in Pryluky after drone strike on oil depot. VIDEO+PHOTOS
On the morning of 8 October, an attack drone attacked an oil depot in Pryluky, Chernihiv region, and a fire broke out.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to a post by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES).
"This morning, Russian troops struck again at an infrastructure facility in the Pryluky district of Chernihiv region," the statement said.
A large-scale fire broke out as a result of the hit. Rescuers are extinguishing the fire.
Robotic equipment is also being used to extinguish the fire, which allows them to act quickly, efficiently and safely.
As a reminder, over the past 24 hours, Russian forces carried out 50 attacks on Chernihiv region, most of them using FPV drones. Twenty-three settlements across seven communities came under fire. In Pryluky, a strike drone targeted an oil depot, causing a fire.
