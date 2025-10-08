Shelling of Chernihiv region: railway infrastructure and energy facility attacked in Nizhyn, oil depot in Pryluky, and fire station in Semenivka. Fires raged. PHOTOS

Over the last day, Russian troops fired 50 times in Chernihiv region, most of them using FPV drones. The shelling affected 23 settlements in 7 communities.

Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, spoke about the situation in the region, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, yesterday in Novhorod-Siverskyi, a 44-year-old local resident was injured in the morning shelling and hospitalised.



In the evening of 7 October, Russians attacked a residential building in the village of Semenivka community with a drone, destroying a house and a car. A 70-year-old woman sought medical assistance.

At night, the enemy attacked a special vehicle of a company repairing a road in the Semenivka community with a drone. The 56-year-old driver was wounded and taken to hospital. The vehicle burned down.





Russian attack drones attacked Nizhyn, Pryluky, and Semenivka.



In Nizhyn, there were hits on railway facilities, fires, and in the morning, a hit on a power facility, which caused emergency blackouts.

In Pryluky, a strike drone attacked an oil depot, causing a fire.

An enemy drone hit an administrative building in Semenivka.



Where there is damage or consequences, the relevant services are working.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Russian troops attacked a fire station of the State Emergency Service in Semenivka.



The attack caused the roof of the administrative building to catch fire. Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire.



"Fortunately, the personnel were in the shelter during the attack, so no one was injured. Firefighting equipment remained intact," the SES said.

