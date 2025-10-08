Ruscists attacked energy facility in Nizhyn region, there is power outage - "Chernihivoblenergo"

Russian troops have once again attacked the Nizhyn district of the Chernihiv region, there is a power outage.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of "Chernihivoblenergo".

"Nizhyn region is under fire again, and another hit to an energy facility. More than 4.5 thousand subscribers without power. We are restoring!", - the message says.

More information about the enemy attack is not known at this moment.

As reported, according to "UZ", the movement of trains in the Nizhyn direction is complicated, several trains will run on a changed route.

Earlier, Censor.NET informed that Nizhyn was completely without power, water was supplied according to the schedule.

