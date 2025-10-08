Zaluzhnyi: "I do not create headquarters or parties and have no ties to any political force"

Former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Ambassador to the United Kingdom Valerii Zaluzhnyi stated that he does not support holding elections during wartime and has no connection to political projects or parties.

He wrote about this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

"I do not accept any ideas about holding elections during the war. Anyone who receives an offer from someone using my name to join any process through any organization should report it to law enforcement agencies. I am not creating any headquarters or parties, and I have no ties to any political force," Zaluzhnyi emphasized.

He also criticized Ukrainian media for spreading unverified information and noted that this often happens in sync with Russian propaganda.

"The enemy, having failed to win on the front lines, is using modern tools — anonymous sources, bots, and the media — to divide our society and prepare us for elections to the State Duma of the country that is killing us," Zaluzhnyi added.

The diplomat stressed that while the war continues, elections to state bodies in Ukraine are impossible.

Earlier, the French portal Intelligence Online wrote that Ukraine's ambassador to the UK, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, had asked several top military officers to join his parliamentary list if he were to be nominated for president.