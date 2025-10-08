162 combat engagements on frontline, 122 occupiers neutralized in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 10:00 p.m., a total of 162 combat engagements have taken place along the front line.

Russian forces carried out 59 airstrikes, dropping 113 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy deployed 1,768 kamikaze drones and conducted 3,238 attacks on Ukrainian positions and populated areas.

Hostilities in the north

In the Northeastern–Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, there were nine combat engagements. The enemy carried out nine airstrikes, dropping a total of 27 guided aerial bombs, and launched 148 artillery attacks, including five using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

Today, the enemy launched 21 attacks in the Southern–Slobozhanskyi direction, near Vovchansk, Zakhidne, Dovhenke, and toward Kolodiazne, Kutkivka, Odradne, Dvorichanske, and Lyptsi. Fighting is still ongoing in five locations.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian forces made six attempts to advance near Kupiansk, Stepova Novoselivka, and toward Kurylivka. Three combat engagements are still underway.

Hostilities in Donbas region

In the Lyman direction, Ukraine’s Defense Forces repelled six and are holding off four more enemy assaults near Novomykhailivka, Shandryholove, Derylove, Karpivka, Torske, and toward Ol’hivka and Novyi Myr.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy carried out seven attacks near Yampil, Dronivka, and Hryhorivka.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has conducted no offensive actions in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, 15 combat engagements have taken place today. Russian forces attempted to storm Ukrainian positions near Rusyn Yar, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Poltavka, and toward Kostiantynivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched 37 attacks near Zatyshok, Nykonorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Lysivka, Razine, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Dachne, Muravka, and toward Myrnohrad, Balahan, Pokrovsk, and Filiia. Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy assault, with three combat engagements still ongoing. According to preliminary data, 122 Russian soldiers were neutralized in this sector today, 87 of them irreversibly. In addition, Ukrainian troops destroyed one artillery gun, two vehicles, two motorcycles, 20 UAVs, four pieces of special equipment, and one enemy drone control center.

Hostilities in the south

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 24 enemy attacks near Andriivka-Klevtsove, Piddubne, Sosnivka, Filiia, Sichneve, Komyshuvakha, Vorone, Oleksiivka, Novomykolaiivka, Novohrhorivka, Poltavka, and Malynivka. Eight more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy carried out an airstrike on the settlement of Bilohiria.

In the Orikhiv direction, seven combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of the day, as Russian forces attempted to advance near Stepove and toward Novoandriivka.

The settlements of Stepnohirsk and Lukianivske came under airstrikes with unguided rockets.

In the Prydniprovske direction, Ukraine’s Defense Forces foiled an enemy attempt to advance toward the Antonivskyi Bridge. In addition, the enemy carried out an airstrike on Prydniprovske.

No significant changes have been recorded in other directions.

As noted by the General Staff, due to the transition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to a corps-based structure and taking into account changes in the operational situation, the names of several directions in the eastern operational zone have been updated.