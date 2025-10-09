Israel and Hamas have signed off on first phase of peace plan, - Trump

Representatives of Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of the American peace plan.

According to Censor.NET, US President Donald Trump wrote about this on his social network Truth Social.

"I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first phase of our Peace Plan. This means that all of the hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their troops to an agreed upon line," the US president stated.

He noted that this woild be "first steps toward a strong, durable, and everlasting peace." "All parties will be treated fairly! This is a great day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding Nations, and the United States of America," Trump stressed.

He also thanked the mediators from Qatar, Egypt and Turkey, "who worked with us to make this historic and unprecedented event happen."

