Ending war in Ukraine will be tougher than Middle East conflict – Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump believes that resolving Russia’s war against Ukraine may prove more difficult than achieving peace in the Middle East.

He said this during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the White House, Censor.NET reports.

Commenting on the Russia–Ukraine war, Trump once again said he was "very disappointed" in Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, adding that resolving this conflict is "more complicated than the Middle East."

"Last week, 7,812 people were killed, soldiers, mostly soldiers… Almost eight thousand soldiers were killed. It’s a crazy thing! I thought that it would have been one of the easy ones (deals). I gеt along very well with Putin, and I thought that would have been. I was dissapointed in him. I have thought it would be easy one to settle, but it may be toughter than the Middle East," the U.S. president said.

Trump also said that the United States is engaged in "very serious negotiations" to end the war in Gaza and bring peace to the Middle East.

The US leader added that "we are very close to reaching a deal on the Middle East that will bring peace to the Middle East".

