Putin is happy to have "humble allies" who help him sow discord in EU, - Von der Leyen

Russian dictator Putin despises the European Union and has European allies who are helping him to create "cracks in the European edifice."

This was stated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during a debate in the European Parliament on the motion of no confidence in the European Commission on October 6, according to Censor.NET, citing the European Parliament.

She is convinced that Putin wants to split the European Union from within through his "submissive allies."

"Look at what happened last week in Sochi when Putin delivered his annual speech at the Valdai Forum. His words are worth listening to carefully. He once again blamed Europe for his war of aggression in Ukraine," von der Leyen emphasized.

She stated that Putin "boasted about what he called 'cracks in the European edifice.'"

"He (Putin) makes no secret of his contempt for our Union and its principles. And he makes no secret of his delight that his submissive allies in Europe are helping him in this endeavor," the European Commission president is convinced.

Von der Leyen noted that "this is the oldest trick in the political book: sow discord, spread disinformation, find someone to blame."

All this is to turn Europeans against each other, to make us lower our guard by arguing amongst ourselves, to undermine our resolve and resilience. It's a trap. And we simply cannot fall into it," she added.